1/1
Sandra Weiner "Elena" Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 30, 1935 - July 10, 2020 On July 10, 2020, Sandra "Elena" Weiner Hoffman said goodbye to her loved ones and to Parkinson's. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Kimberly Hoffman, Debra Hoffman and Diana Hoffman-Richmond, as well as by her adored grandson, Ethan Finn Hoffman-Mithra, and her sons-in-law, Greg Richmond and Eric Bergel. She was born to Dorothy Harris Weiner and Morris Weiner and grew up with her brother Burt in Minneapolis before eventually settling in Los Angeles. She is forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved