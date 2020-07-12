August 30, 1935 - July 10, 2020 On July 10, 2020, Sandra "Elena" Weiner Hoffman said goodbye to her loved ones and to Parkinson's. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Kimberly Hoffman, Debra Hoffman and Diana Hoffman-Richmond, as well as by her adored grandson, Ethan Finn Hoffman-Mithra, and her sons-in-law, Greg Richmond and Eric Bergel. She was born to Dorothy Harris Weiner and Morris Weiner and grew up with her brother Burt in Minneapolis before eventually settling in Los Angeles. She is forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store