August 9, 1939 - June 2, 2020 Sandy Batia Lee, 80, died June 2, 2020 with her family by her side. Sandy was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 9, 1939. A beautiful artist and loving family member, Sandy brought joy to those who came into her life through her authenticity. Sandy was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves a legacy of love and compassion for all people from all walks of life. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ezra, her four children and children-in-law, her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
