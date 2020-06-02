Sandy Greenbaum
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 13, 1938 - May 31, 2020 SANDY GREENBAUM of Calabasas, passed away surrounded by her immediate family. She is survived by her husband, Norman Greenbaum, two sons, Gregg and his partner Elizabeth DeLoughrey, and Brian, his wife Ellynne and their sons Jordan and Benjamin. Sandy was an avid painter, loved to travel, and cherished her family and friends. She graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1956 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from UCLA in 1961. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://fundraising.qa.stjude.org/goto/SandyGreenbaum or the Marni Fund/Concern Foundation https://www.concernfoundation.org/donate-now.html.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
