Sandy Holt Obituary
September 13, 1942 - February 5, 2020 Comedienne, Actress and Voice Caster Sandy Holt passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Sandy was a Looper for major films and TV series, and was an alumna of Second City Comedy Troupe in Chicago. She was a friend to animals and women in need. Survivors include beloved daughter Talula Holt and sister Barbara Ruben.A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held from 1:30pm to 4pm on Sun. Feb. 23, at The Womens Club, 901 Haverford Ave., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020
