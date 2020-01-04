|
|
July 18, 1919 - December 22, 2019 In loving memory of Sandor (Sandy) Spector, born on July 18, 1919, and died on December 22, 2019. Sandy is survived by his wife of 74 years Elaine, his son Rod, his three grandchildren Gavin, Aimee and Nicole, and his five great-grandchildren Slade, Faith, Riley, Dylan and Jack. He was preceded in death by his daughter Roxanne. Sandy served in the US Army during World War II, learned to box while in the Army, and met the love of his life, Elaine, at a dance in Los Angeles while on leave. He played tennis competitively until his late 80s and often enjoyed the beach or a swim in the pool. He was a businessman, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Sandy is interred at Mount Sinai Memorial Park and Cemetery near his mother and one brother.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 4, 2020