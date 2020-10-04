November 8, 1939 - August 31, 2020 Santo (Sandy) Paul Panzarella, passed away August 31, 2020 after a lengthy illness. His passing was a few months shy of his eighty-first birthday and a few days shy of his forty-second wedding anniversary. His wife, Jan, was by his side throughout. Even though family and close friends knew he had been ill for many years the relief of seeing his suffering end does not negate the grief felt with his passing. Sandy was a life force of intellect, passion and vision. He saw a future that few could see back in the early 60s when he and a few close friends started a computer company called Science Dynamics Corporation. He never lost sight of the big picture or seeing himself in it. He inspired many to think big. His three children, Tracy, Patrick, and Andrew take that spirit into their own lives and in turn have passed it along to their children, Patrick, Kate, Natalia, Santo, Gigi, and Everly, and Sandy's first great-grandchild, Henry.Sandy's legacy will not only include his wide array of successful achievements but he will best be remembered and kept alive through the people he influenced and the lives he touched. After his passing, numerous stories were shared that painted colorful memories of who Sandy was from his boyhood in Rochester, New York to joining the Navy to following the lyrics of a Beach Boys song all the way to Hawthorne, California to hitting the links at Bel-Air Country Club or boating at Priest Lake, Idaho.The greatest stories told are the ones filled with love. Whether you believe death is an ending or a beginning, love lives on forever. No matter how much we miss someone, we can find them in a memory, a song (as long as Sandy isn't singing it) a place, or a moment. Sandy loved life and that spirit is eternal.No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made to Parkinson's.org and/or go live your life to its fullest!!!! The family will always be grateful to "all" for your calls, cards, flowers, letters and visits....thank you!



