April 1, 1919 - December 28, 2018 Sara Jane (Sue or Susie) peacefully entered into God's care on December 28, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Bessie and Newton Stilwell. Sue was born in Los Angeles, California, where she completed her elementary and high school education. While attending Redlands University, studying to be an elementary school teacher, she met her future husband, Bruce Magner. They were married for 44 happy years until his death in 1985. Sue met Don Svendsen in 1987, fell in love, and they were married from 1988 until Don passed away in 2005. Sue's children, Sharon Beck (Jim) and Jim Magner (April Denny), have many precious and fond memories of their sweet mom. Sue had 6 grandchildren: Steve Koernig, Kristin Kahra (Sean), Justin Magner, Kenyon Magner, Madison Magner, and Ariel Amavisca. Great-grandchildren include Evan Kahra, Rylee Kahra, and Milo Koernig. Don's family: Sharon Rager (Irv), Janet Tovar (Gil), and Ron Svendsen (Gail) also have many loving memories of Sue. She was a faithful servant of the Lord, a fantastic mentor and example for many children, including her own! All that knew her will miss her happy smile and loving personality. Her family will hold her close and cherish the moments they spent with her. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019