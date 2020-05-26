Sarah (Sally) Amaro Duque died on March 25, 2020 in her home in Woodburn, Oregon from a coronary artery disease. Born in Los Angeles, California on May 30, 1929, she is preceded in death by her parents Victor Anthony and Sarah (Millholland) Duque and her brother Victor Anthony Duque, Jr.Sarah will be remembered for her adventuresome personality (at 80 she toured parts of Oregon in a hot air balloon), her generous spirit, her work in education (East LA and Fullerton College), and her beautiful artwork which hangs in public and private collections and in museums around the world. Sarah is survived by her faithful dogs, Amy and Dorrie, some close friends, her students, and many cousins. Her remains will be interred near her family at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands, California. Memorial services were delayed due to the pandemic but are now being planned. For more information write, urrabazor@claretians.org



