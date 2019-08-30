|
|
October 14, 1952 - August 19, 2019 On Monday, August 19, 2019, Dr. Sarah Carpenter, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 66. Sarah (Sally) was born in 1952. She grew up in Berkeley, California, where her father Fred was a Biochemistry Professor at Cal specializing in insulin and her mother Betty was a housewife overseeing four children. Sarah's parents each wanted her to follow in their respective footsteps; she later chose the midpoint of pediatrician. Sarah received a joint B.S and M.S. from Stanford University in 1975 and a medical degree from Yale University in 1979. She then completed an internship and residency in pediatrics at UCLA and a fellowship in adolescent medicine at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. Sarah worked for more than 20 years in Kaiser's Teen Health Center in Panorama City, mostly treating the physical and mental health problems of adolescent girls. Many Kaiser pediatricians preferred to refer their often-challenging teenaged patients to her. Dr. Carpenter was widely respected as a knowledgeable and caring physician. In 1981 Sarah married Robert Newman. They raised two sons, Daniel and Gregory, in Culver City with the help of Conchi Barillas. When the boys were little, Sarah volunteered at the La Playa Cooperative Nursery School. As the boys got older, there were swimming lessons, countless soccer, basketball and volleyball practices and games and many theater performances (some better than others). Sarah planned all the family vacations, both foreign and domestic. Sarah was an extraordinarily compassionate person known to help others. In 1993 she began volunteering as a doctor at what is now the Sandy Segal Youth Health Center in Culver City. In more recent years, Sarah served as President of the Friends of the Youth Health Center, which raises funds for this school based clinic. She also helped lead "Walk with the Doc," a semimonthly presentation on a health care topic followed by a one hour walk. Among the awards Sarah received was the Halo Award which "celebrates everyday angels" for her volunteer work at the Youth Health Center. Sarah loved to travel. Her favorite trips outside the United States included the Galapagos, Kenya, Tanzania, China, Japan, Egypt, Israel, France, Argentina, Chile and British Columbia. Many summers Sarah, family and friends journeyed to the Carpenter family's rustic and isolated cabin on Silver Lake in Lassen County. After her retirement at age 60, Sarah became an avid photographer and took classes at UCLA Extension. She also was an enthusiastic participant in her women's book club, photo club and Spanish group. She met with her close friends for lunch most Thursdays and saw movies with her husband Bob most Friday nights. Sarah cared deeply about her family and friends and will be missed dearly by them. With her quiet strength, courage and kindness, she truly was a rock for the people around her. Sarah was predeceased by her parents Fred and Betty Carpenter and brother Arthur. She is survived by her husband Bob, sons Daniel and Gregory (Christie), sister Carol (Huseyin), brother Nathaniel (Lori), sisters-in-law Elena and Merry (Jim), nephews David (Jessica) and Christopher (Amber) and niece Beth. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the afternoon. The location has not yet been determined. In lieu of flowers, the family is recommending that you donate to the Friends of the Sandy Siegel Youth Health Center, P.O. Box 4059, Culver City, California 90232.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 30, 2019