Sarah Tomoye Nako, born in Los Angeles and long-time resident of Montebello, passed away peacefully on August 13 at Sunrise Villa Bradford in Placentia, California. Sarah was predeceased by her parents Junichi and Kosei Kimura, her beloved husband Robert H. Nako, and daughter Debbie Y. Nako.She is survived by daughter Eileen (Frank) Fetters, granddaughter Shannon Fetters, great-grandson Ryan Rendon-Fetters, and great-granddaughter Audrey Melgarejo. She is also survived by nieces Carol Cline of IL, Terri Young, Patti (Arthur) Yamashita, Karen (James) Harada and nephews David Iwasaki, Norman (Susan) Iwasaki of HI, Peter Yamaji and Barry (Donna) Yamaji of IL, Raymond Baba and Steven (Alice) Baba of AZ. Born with a lifelong wanderlust, Sarah has traveled to all fifty states and all seven continents. Nothing was more exciting to her than going "somewhere, anywhere" by car, bus, plane, train, or ship. As a young mother, she often loaded the car with her daughters and various nieces and nephews to "see America." In 1977, she discovered the joys of cruising when she and daughter Eileen sailed on the "Love Boat" to Alaska. She always had her "wish list" of places to see and visit and even as aging made travel more difficult, she was always ready to go. Coming home from a trip, her first question was usually, "Where shall we go next?"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later day. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
