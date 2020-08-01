Satsuki "Mae" Shimada, 88 year old, Roy, Utah born and resident of Chino Hills, CA, passed away due to an aggressive, inoperable stomach cancer on July 15, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Saburo Shimada. She is survived by her children Paula (Gary) Shirasago, Stanley Shimada, Mark Shimada, Linda Shimada (significant other Anthony Coleman), Bradley (Siggy) Shimada, and former daughter-in-law Karen Hanemoto. Grandchildren include Todd Shirasago, Michael Shimada, Wendy Shimada, Timothy Shimada, Joel Shimada and a great-grandson Jordan Rogers. She is also survived by her brother Yoshio (Lillie) Miyagishima, sister-in-law Hanako Ando, many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at a later date.



