October 13, 1922 - February 22, 2019 Saul Leon Brown, 96, was born in Gunnison, Utah, and lived most of his life in Los Angeles. His early childhood was influenced by the establishment of Clarion, the utopian Jewish farming cooperative in Utah, by his father Benjamin Liphshitz Brown. Saul received his M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco, in 1946, specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry. He started a private practice in Westwood in the 1950s and joined the staff of the Thalians Clinic for Emotionally Disturbed Children, located on the grounds of Cedars-Sinai Hospital, in 1959. At Cedars-Sinai, he became director of the Family & Child Division of the Department of Psychiatry in 1962. In 1975, he was appointed director of the Thalians (Community) Mental Health Center and the Department of Psychiatry. He was a pioneer in the development of family therapy in the 1960s and took pride in the work he did during the 1970s with Helen Reid, his wife, to create The Warm Line, a free telephone counselling service for new parents, and the Early Childhood Parenting Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He retired from his role as Director in 1992. In the years that followed he found meaning and joy in his private practice, in his extended family, in his photography, and above all in his loving relationship with his wife Helen Reid Brown and the five decades of experiences they shared. Saul is survived by Helen and four children--Janine Brown, Jonathan Brown, Gordon Brown, Emily Brown, Helen's son Mark Reid, and their spouses, as well as their nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles. Donations in his honor to the Helen Reid Parenting Program at Saint John's Health Center. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019