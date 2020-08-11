July 30, 1929 - July 24, 2020 Sayo Nakatani passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, July 24, in Pasadena, CA. Sayo was born on July 30, 1929, in Pasadena, CA, and spent a happy childhood growing-up there before The War. However, after America declared war on Japan, Executive Order 9066 forced her family to move to Heart Mountain Relocation Camp, Wyoming, in August 1942. After spending three years there during World War II, Sayo and her family moved back to Pasadena where she graduated from John Muir High School and played softball. Sayo married Clifford (Gabby) Nakatani on July 2, 1955, and they settled in Altadena, CA, with Sayo becoming a dedicated mother and housewife raising son Mark and daughter Lori.Sayo loved the Golden Age movies and actors of the 1930s and 1940s and liked to ice skate when she was growing-up, loved the theater and musicals, was a good conversationalist at family gatherings, and had a wicked sweet tooth. She was also a strong, tough lady (her Leo sign) but was kind-hearted and fair.Sayo leaves behind her husband Clifford of 65 years, son Mark, daughter Lori (Magallanes), 3 grandchildren, Matthew (wife Cami), Kevin, and Mylissa, and younger brother Shizuo Nakawatase (wife Judy). A private memorial service for Sayo was held at Pasadena Buddhist Temple for the immediate family on Friday, August 7. A celebration of life event for Sayo will be determined at a later date.We will miss Sayo, as wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and know that she is in a much better place now.



