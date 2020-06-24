Scott Jason Vandenberg
February 25, 1963 - June 4, 2020 Jason died peacefully in hospice care on June 4th from heart failure. He was a bright and energetic soul who never gave up. He had been part of the sailing and racing communities in Westlake and Marina del Rey. He also had worked in IT Sales and was a combat medic in the army. He leaves behind his father Scott, his mother Carol, and many friends who loved him and will miss him. If you wish to offer your condolences, feel free to email: jsnvandenberg@gmail.com

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
