August 24, 1952 - April 30, 2020 Scott Milton Ferguson, 67, of Eagle Rock, California, passed away suddenly on the evening of April 30 from a heart attack, after meeting the paramedics at his home. He died in the ambulance en route to the same hospital where he said goodbye to his true love, Corky Retson, in 2014. Scott was born on August 24 on Coronado Island and raised in Covina, California-the second of four children of Norman and Shirley Ferguson. From his dad, Scott inherited a love of art and Bloody Marys. From his mom, a passion for cooking and baking. He felt fortunate to grow up in an artistic family, where his creativity was encouraged to blossom. After graduating from Royal Oak High School, Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Advertising/Illustration at the prestigious Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. A few years later, he met Corky-a fellow designer and dog lover-and knew he'd found his soulmate. In 1980, Scott was offered a job in Seattle and asked Corky to join him. Corky agreed without hesitation, embarking on a remarkable love story that would flourish over the next 34 years. Scott and Corky returned to L.A. in 1982, ultimately making their home in Eagle Rock at Casa Loleta-an art-filled sanctuary where they thrived as designers, gardeners and consummate hosts. As an exceptionally talented creative director and graphic designer, Scott was a born leader and mentor who left an indelible mark on companies like Disney, Warner Bros, Eddie Bauer, West Coast Creative, Ethel M Chocolates, Broadway Stores, Nordstrom and BICA. Scott's measure of success was doing what he loved.Among Scott's gifts to the world were his generosity, his infectious love of life and his flair for transforming even the smallest moments into works of art. He was eloquent and elegant, but also a Mad Hattery goofball who was riotously funny. In social circles, he laughed easily and often. One-on-one, he was an invaluable sage with a big heart and attentive ear. Along with his beloved husband and parents, Scott was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dr. James Retson, and his Jack Russell terrier, Herschel. He will be profoundly missed by his siblings, Christine Zimmer, Reneé & Mike Lacey and Kevin & Julia Ferguson; his nephews and niece, Jason Zimmer, Ryan Zimmer, Jeremy Lacey, Amber Nelson, Samuel Ferguson and Andrew Ferguson; his in-laws Jessie Retson, Flip Retson, Betsy Jenner and Aubrey Salas; countless loving relatives and adoring friends he made family.A memorial for Scott will be planned in the future. Meanwhile, please raise a glass of gin, get out the vote, make a big batch of mac-and-cheese or plant something beautiful in Scott's memory.



