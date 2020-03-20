|
February 27, 1955 - February 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Scott Woodman announces his passing on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born in Oakland, California, on February 27, 1955 to Guy and Helene Woodman. He was a generous and supportive family member especially to his wife Deborah and his elderly father. He was co-owner with his wife Deborah of a successful construction company and attended Pierce and Drake colleges. Scott loved vacationing by the seaside and enjoying the scenery at regional lakes. He was team captain of Tennis with many groups and leagues at Braemar Tennis Club. Scott is survived by his loving wife Deborah Woodman, father Guy Woodman Jr. and brothers Guy, Hunt, and Marshall, and sister Kathy. He will be missed and remembered for a long time. The family will be having a private memorial.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020