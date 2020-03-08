|
March 9, 1947 - February 25, 2019 "Steel true, blade straight, a knight"On February 25, 2019 Scott Roderick MacMillan of Staunton, Virginia, was called home to be with God. With him at his passing were his wife of nearly 36 years, Katherine Kurtz-MacMillan, and their son, Cameron Alexander Stuart MacMillan. No one has ever left this life with more style and grace than Scott. A memorial service held on March 9, 2019, his 72nd birthday, at Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Waynesboro, Virginia, was presided over by Bishop Peter Robinson of the Anglican Church. As Scott was the Baron of Rathdown in Ireland, the service included heraldic banners and a traditional funeral hatchment, favorite hymns, a lone piper, and taps. In attendance, were his wife and son, his daughter-in-law, Anna Moore MacMillan, his brother and wife, Richard and Cheryl McMillan and daughter, Katie McGinley. Numerous friends from the Staunton area, around the country and Canada came to pay their respects. Friends often referred him as the "real" most interesting man in the world and few would dispute that claim. He was well travelled and had many a good story to tell.Born in Ogden, Utah, to John C. "Jack" and Lois McMillan, he was fourteen when the family moved to Burbank, California. After graduating from John Burroughs High School in 1965, he attended Glendale Community College and USC, where he studied Cinematography. Scott was employed by ABC Television and Chuck Barris Productions, and made training films for the Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S. Air Force. Scott was also known for his career as a writer, having authored two novels: Knights of the Blood and At Sword's Point, as well as numerous magazine articles. He was a former editor for "Guns and Ammo" and "Far West" magazines, with a prodigious knowledge of firearms and edged-weaponry. His writing also included scripts for both television and films. Scott served in the California State Military Reserve, attaining the rank of Captain, and worked as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for both Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. He was instrumental in forming the Mounted Unit for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office just prior to the 1984 Olympics. In 1986, Scott, Katherine, and Cameron moved to Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, near Dublin. During more than 20 years of residence there, Scott's interest in heraldry and orders of chivalry grew into a vocation, with eventual appointment as a Consulting Herald in the Office of the Chief Herald of Ireland. He continued his heraldic pursuits privately after he and his family moved back to the United States in 2007.Very proud of his Scottish heritage, Scott was instrumental in the founding of Clan MacMillan Pacific Branch, a branch of the Clan MacMillan National Society, which promotes and fosters the shared interests of MacMillan family, heritage and history. He also was a lifelong vintage car enthusiast, especially of Morgans, Bentleys, and Rolls Royces, and active in many car clubs on both sides of the Atlantic.Reflecting his lifelong interest in chivalry and chivalric orders, Scott was a knight in many orders, among them: the Order of St. John of Jerusalem (Yugoslavian), the Order of St. Lazarus, the Order of the Holy Trinity, the Order of Polonia Restituta (Poland), the Order of Emperor Menelik, (Ethiopia), the Order of Vila Viçosa (former Portuguese royal house), the Sovereign Military Order of St. John, and most recently the Order of St. George (Hapsburg). He was also a Companion of the Royal House of O'Conor (Ireland), Past Master of his Masonic lodge in Dublin (Victoria IV), and most recently the Sons of the American Revolution. Memorial contributions in Scott's honor may be directed to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 8, 2020