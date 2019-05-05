December 12, 1955 - April 25, 2019 Sean, who brought love and life into this world in more ways than you can count, passed away peacefully in her Santa Monica home on April 25th. Sean was a beloved mother to Kelly (Ian Durney), Devin, Amy (Basil Mavroleon), and Dillon, grandmother to Nile and Elias, debuting in June, daughter to Jody and Tom Bergin, sister to Katie, Tom (Jeanmarie), and Joe, and aunt to Molly, Jack, Caitlin, Elizabeth, and Catherine, and mother, grandmother, and aunt to many of the world's cutest dogs. Sean was born in Santa Monica, grew up in Beverly Hills, and raised her children in Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. She spent most of her career as a labor and delivery nurse, and in the E.R. at UCLA Santa Monica and St. Johns, bringing countless babies into the world, and always showing incredible grace under pressure. A lover of roses, the Warriors, romcoms, and her family, Sean dedicated herself to the purest parts of life. If you ever saw Seanie with her kids, ate her brownies, or heard the way she talked to dogs, then you know what love is. A celebration of Sean's life will take place on Wednesday, May 8th, at 10 am at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Beverly Hills. To celebrate Sean's memory, please make donations to A Place Called Home, 2830 S. Central Ave LA 90011. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 5, 2019