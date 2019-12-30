|
Survived by sons, Scott (Shelley) and Allan Shinmoto; daughter, Carolyn (Gregory) Fong; grandchildren, Lindsey (Steven) Taylor, Melissa (Eric) Sun and Kendall and Kyle Shinmoto; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Kenzie Taylor and Elliot Sun; brothers, Jim, Garry and Dan (Julie) Kataoka all of Northern California and many nieces and nephews.Private funeral services were held, Saturday, December 28 at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 30, 2019