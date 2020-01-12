|
Born in Hawaii, passed away peacefully in Torrance on December 8, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by wife, Elizabeth; children. Tammy (Earl), Lance (Denika) and Shane; grandchildren, Evan, Alexa, Isaac and Elijah. He is also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Hawaii. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504. Aloha/casual attire. Flowers omitted.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020