Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sei Tokunaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sei Robert Tokunaga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sei Robert Tokunaga Obituary
Born in Hawaii, passed away peacefully in Torrance on December 8, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by wife, Elizabeth; children. Tammy (Earl), Lance (Denika) and Shane; grandchildren, Evan, Alexa, Isaac and Elijah. He is also survived by many relatives and friends here and in Hawaii. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504. Aloha/casual attire. Flowers omitted.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sei's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -