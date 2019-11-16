|
|
Age 81, passed away on November 12, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rhoda Iwai and brother, Shiro Iwai; he is survived by his children, Tami Iwai-Matsuda, Stacey (Daniel) Ishimaru, and Kent Iwai; grandchildren, Craig Matsuda, and Lauren and Cory Ishimaru; siblings, Kazuo (Cary), Setsuko and Michio Iwai; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 11:00 a.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple 815 E. First St. in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 16, 2019