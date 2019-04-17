|
Seisuke "Tom" Tamanaha passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 9, 2019 in Torrance at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Harue; their children Howard (Laura) Tamanaha and Joy (Rex) Frye; grandchildren Emily (Albert Chen) and Wesley Tamanaha, and Cade and Kailey Frye; and many dear and close relatives in both California and Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Rose Hills Memorial Chapel in Whittier. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be welcome. www.rosehills.com (562) 699-0921
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 17, 2019