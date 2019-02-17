Resources More Obituaries for Selma Palmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Selma Nahama Palmer

Selma Nahama Palmer died December 16, in Beverly Hills, surrounded by people who loved her.Selma was born January 16, 1921, in New York City, the daughter of Raphael Nahama and Fortuna Cohen Nahama, Sephardic immigrants from Thessiloniki, Greece. When she was six months old, the family moved to Santa Monica. Selma graduated from Santa Monica High School, and soon enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley. There, she met a young engineering student from Fresno, and married John (Jack) Mason Palmer on her 20th birthday. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in General Studies. When Jack served as an officer in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Selma worked in serviceman's housing in San Francisco and as a code writer in the War Department in Washington, DC. After the war, they moved back to Los Angeles, settling in El Sereno. Selma earned a masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern California. She worked as part of the management team opening the Jordan Downs Housing Projects in Watts. She later served over 25 years as the Director of the Women's Division of the United Jewish Federation. She and Jack had two sons, Charles and Ralph. Selma was proud that both her sons gave back to the community: Charles, first as an attorney active in the legal aid community, and later as a judge on the Superior Court of California; and Ralph, who worked over forty years in housing and community public interest finance for the state. She maintained a life-long interest and passion in politics, volunteering on the California Democratic Council and various Democratic campaigns including those of Congressional Representatives Ed Roybal and George Brown. Selma strongly identified as a pro-choice feminist, marched against the Vietnam War, and cared deeply about gun control, the poor, and health care. Throughout her life, she had a deep empathy for those who had the least. In her sixties, Selma discovered she had a gift for sculpting. This passion took her many times to Pietra Santa on the Tuscan coast, and it also introduced her to a life-sustaining community through her art studio.Travel had long been one of her passions; she enjoyed camping with Jack in Big Sur, Pt. Reyes, and other parts of California, but she also enjoyed traveling in Europe, exploring countries and other cultures. She was known for having great style, from chic pantsuits to hats with a Santa Fe flair. She loved to read, from mysteries to Anais Nin to poetry; she loved the theater, enjoying a subscription for over thirty years to the Mark Taper Forum; she loved art and museums; she had been known to occasionally dance, including sometimes at events where dancing wasn't a planned part of the agenda.She would attribute her long life to staying engaged, interested, and connected, and she was all those things, thanks to the friends she made and kept through her art studio, Italian classes, and even just walks in her neighborhood. Selma was principled, funny, sensitive, curious, passionate, bright – but above all, she was brave: the young daughter of immigrants going away to college at the state's flagship university, the middle-aged woman traveling by herself throughout Europe, the older woman who gamely embraced the therapies her doctors prescribed.In these endeavors and so many others, she taught her family so much about how to live, how to love, how to age, and finally, how to die.Selma is predeceased by parents Rafael Nahama and Fortuna Cohen Nahama, husband John Palmer and her sister Esther Nahama Freeman and brother-in-law David Freeman.She is survived by sons Charles (Barbara Wagner) and Charles' son, Michael, and Ralph (Leslie), and their children Nathan, Anna, and Ryan. She is also survived by a great-grandson, Noah, and many nieces and nephews. All of her family feel lucky to have known her, grateful to have developed unique relationships with her, and surprised to discover that 97 years feels far too young.A memorial in celebration of Selma's life is planned for February 23. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 17, 2019