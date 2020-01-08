|
March 20, 1925 - December 7, 2020 Wasn't she something?Ginger was born in Boyle Heights, the daughter of Abe Roseman and Edith Lappin Fogelman and graduated from L.A. High.She witnessed and participated in almost 100 years of life in Los Angeles. A native "I'll never leave", Dodger-loving Los Angeleno, Ginger (as she renamed herself at 12) was unique. If you knew her you never forgot her.Part Auntie Mame, part Peter Pan/Tinkerbell. She never baked a cookie or a cake, but perfected a dry martini. Her colorful style and silver '76 Mustang were part of the West Hollywood atmosphere for decades.A 4'10' ball of energy and light, she was beautiful in her cuteness. She was loved and adored but never tamed.Ginger worked for the County of Los Angeles, first at the Courthouse Downtown and then until retirement at the Beverly Hills Courthouse.She was a loyal friend with lifelong connections. In her collection of friends, music and literature she embraced all cultures, races, religions, and always supported the LGBTQ community.She really was a LA Restaurant aficionado. She knew them all. From the clubs on the Strip to the Band Box and from Chasen's and the Bantam Cock to Pink's and Farmers Market. Her favorite was a piano bar and the best was the Hi Hat owned by the Jacob's and later Alberto's.A familiar sight at The Grove (especially Barnes & Noble every Tuesday) and every Friday at Whole Foods, Bristol Farms and Gelson's with Dora and Cobie (the dog love of her life and the best medicine).Thank you to everyone that waited on her.She was a good person, a loving mother and a loyal friend. She had great taste and loved fashion. But what describes her best is how loving she was.Mom, you were a bright light and a shining star. I miss you and love you more.Ginger leaves her daughter Laurie Cecelie Silvers (Bill Lavelle) and her family and Dora Alfaro and Cobie. My eternal gratitude to Dora for her love and care and decades of friendship.Service on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hillside Memorial Park, Culver City, where Ginger will be reunited with her mother on the 48th anniversary of her burial
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020