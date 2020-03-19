|
October 5, 1934 - March 16, 2020 Sel passed away peacefully at his home on March 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with congestive heart failure, which he fought with strength, courage and dignity. Sel was born in 1934 in Washington, DC, to Max and Isabelle Gottlieb. He moved to Beverly Hills to attend Beverly Hills High School and later USC, from which he graduated Beta Gamma Sigma. He loved USC football and was an avid fan who rarely missed a home game. He also loved to travel the world with his wife Roz, and to enjoy spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a financial advisor for 57 years, until he retired, and was respected and admired by all of his clients and colleagues. He is survived by his loving wife Roz, of 58 years, and his son David (wife Laura), daughter Lori, and three adored grandchildren, Zachary, Lilly & Sophie. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Edwin Yates and sister-in-law Natalie Kessler and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Rita Yates. All who knew Sel will remember him as a man of enduring integrity, generosity, and as a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family and friends. The funeral is private, and a celebration of Sel's life will be held when prudent to do so. It is suggested that donations in Sel's memory be made to the or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 19, 2020