Setsuka "Sam" Uyemura

Setsuka "Sam" Uyemura Obituary
Age 88, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Korean War veteran, beloved husband of Setsuko Uyemura; father of Kenneth (Diane), Walter, and Glenn (Jacklyn) Uyemura; grandfather of Wayne Uyemura; he is also survived by his brother Shigeka (Chiwako) Uyemura, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 12, 2019
