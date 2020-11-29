1933 - 2020 Setsuko Muto, 87, a resident of Culver City for over 45 years, peacefully passed away on October 31, 2020. Preceded in passing, by her husband Roy, she is survived by her children, Elaine (Frank Morizawa), David (Sherry Oshimo) and Steven. She is also survived by 9 siblings, 2 sister-in-laws and numerous nephews and nieces. Setsuko worked for the Culver City Unified School District for almost 40 years and had a passion for education. Due to the current health conditions, a private family service was held in her honor and she was laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com
