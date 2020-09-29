May 20, 1934 - September 22, 2020 Seymour Gantman, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away in the comfort of his home with his family around him on September 22, 2020, at the age of 86.Seymour is survived by his wife of 59 years (Myra), children (Andrew and his wife, Kathryn; Brian and his wife, Debra; and Robert and his wife, Valarie), grandchildren (Rachel, Isabella, Asher, Lauren, Lindsay, Alexander and Mackenzie), siblings (Natalie, and her husband Pat; his twin, Morton and his life partner Ila) in-laws (Fred, Carol and Paula) and extended family.Seymour was preceded in death by his father (Max) and his mother (Belle). He attended UCLA, USC Law School and served on active duty with the Air Force before practicing law for the next 52 years.Seymour's love for the law, tennis, travel and, most of all, his family was clear to anyone who met him. He loved to talk and enjoyed listening. Seymour was a wonderful man, who made this world a better place. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish Home for the Aging or the Alzheimer's Association
.