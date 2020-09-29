December 8, 1927 - September 10, 2020 Seymour Nadelman, loving husband, father to Michael, Leslie, Ari and Celina, grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to 4, passed away at the Jewish Home on Sept. 10 at the age of 92. Born in Brooklyn, he grew up in the City Terrace area of East LA. A politically liberal bon vivant, he was known for his unique personal style, incredible generosity, spontaneity, and "never give up" attitude. The Nadell & Co warehouse was a mecca for friends and relatives alike to find hidden treasures that he found pleasure in giving them. He loved food, travel and entertaining, and hosted friends and relatives from near and far. He spent his post-retirement years talking politics, Yiddish and traveling, spending his last year at the Jewish Home in Reseda. A private funeral was held on Sept 21st at Mt Sinai. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. Donations should be directed to www.lajh.org
. His spirit and presence will be greatly missed.