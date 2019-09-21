|
|
August 7, 1923 - September 16, 2019 Seymour X. ("Si") Bessen, of Los Angeles, CA, died in his home, surrounded by his family on September 16, 2019. He was 96 years old. Si is survived by his wife of 67 years, Roslyn (Roz), and his children, Howard (wife Pat), Robert, David (wife Debbie), and Steven (wife Chris), in addition to his eight grandchildren, Brett, Mark, Brooke, Michael, Sarah, Nicole, Jeffrey, and Leslie. Si was born on August 7, 1923 in Manhattan, NY, to Morris and Sarah Bessen. He attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology; his education was interrupted by World War II. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army, as a platoon leader in the Engineer Water Supply Company in England, France, Belgium, Germany, and the Philippines. He completed his education when he returned to the U.S., and graduated from MIT as a Civil Engineer in June of 1947, officially a proud member of the Class of '44. He met Roslyn Goody at a resort in the Catskills Mountains in 1951 and the two married a few months later. Over ten years the two welcomed their four sons and taught them compassion, hard work and life skills. His children remember him as a hard-working, brilliant man and a patient father who helped them pursue their goals.In addition to his career, Si became an airplane pilot and spent many hours with Roz on his beloved boat, Roz II, often spending weekends at Catalina Island. He also enjoyed woodworking and photography, hobbies that he handed down to his children. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Sunday, September 22, at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles, with a reception to follow at his family home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Simon Wiesenthal Center in memory of Si Bessen.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019