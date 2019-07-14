April 5, 1971 - March 19, 2019 Shad Martin was born in Phoenix, Arizona on April 5, 1971. As a young man he worked on an Alaskan fishing boat, traveled through Europe and camped all over the Southwestern United States. He was an avid canyoneer and spent some of his happiest days exploring hard to reach canyons.Shad's television career began in 1996 at KNXV in Phoenix. He later worked for TV news departments in Portland and Atlanta. Shad won 2 Emmy awards for his work as a news editor.In 2006, Shad began his career at E! Entertainment in Los Angeles, as an editor. Over the next 13 years, his creative sensibilities influenced the promos for Talk Soup, Total Divas, Hollywood Medium and Keeping up with The Kardashians.In 2008, Shad married Shari Ast and they enjoyed a beautiful decade of marriage. In 2010, he became a father with the birth of his daughter Alana Lily.In his spare time, Shad was a photographer and filmmaker who specialized in time lapse videos, especially astrophotography. He was a pioneer in projected graffiti. Shad passed away on March 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. He gave his last breath encircled by his family and friends. Shad was a member of Cloud Appreciation Society and encouraged everyone to spend time gazing at the sky. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 14 to July 15, 2019