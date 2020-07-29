May 2, 1960 - July 25, 2020 Shari Padveen, 60, died on July 25, 2020 at her home in Tallahassee, Florida. Shari was born on May 2nd, 1960 in Los Angeles to Marilyn and Bill Padveen. During her time on Earth she demonstrated an enormously empathetic and creative soul fueled by a lifelong love of songwriting and playing the guitar. Shari was moved deeply by the plight of impoverished children throughout the world and penned the song "Don't Forget the Children" to honor their struggle and spread light for them. Though her residence in Florida put her physically far from her family in Los Angeles, her hilarious phone calls and doting remote care for her mother ensured that she always felt close. Shari is survived by her mother Marilyn, her cousin Craig, her sister-in-law Heidi, her nephews Brandon and Blake, a loving wider family circle, and an enormous group of devoted friends who saw her as family. She was a delightful, beaming, considerate person who was a joy to know and work alongside. One need only hear a single story about Shari or read the outpouring of love and memories on her Facebook page to understand the happiness that she brought to all around her. We will honor and miss her for the rest of our lives.



