October 11, 1945 - February 27, 2019 Long Beach, CA – Sharon, 73, died unexpectedly February 27, 2019, at home with her family. She was born October 11, 1945, in Tampa, Florida, the daughter of Robert Holmes Hall and Vermelle Elizabeth Dyal, step-father Edward Breault. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Raymond Busch, on November 24, 1962, and settled in Long Beach. They celebrated over 56 years of marriage. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Robert, Thomas, Stephen, and Stacey, her grandchildren Thomas (Jake), Allison, Haley, Emily, and Austin, and her beloved sister Beverly.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019