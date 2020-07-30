1/
Sharon Joy Brown
April 12, 1949 - July 25, 2020 We are heartbroken over the unexpected loss of Sharon Joy Brown, age 71, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Chicago, Illinois and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Beloved mother of Justin (Robin) Brown, Michael (Courtney) Brown, Eric (Alexandra) Brown, Allison (Zach) Weisman, Aaron (Maud) Brown; loving sister to Susan (Stuart) Kaufman, and David (Craig Trompeter) Rice, sister-in-law of the late Nancy Weisman Rice; cherished grandmother of Benjamin, Jonathan and Peter Brown, Harper, Parker and Samantha Brown, Emi Brown, Liv and Noah Weisman; loving aunt to Scott Kaufman, Robin (Lee) Trepeck, Adria (Andy Kryshak) Rice, Jordan (Greg Schweizer) Rice, Jamie and Andy Trepeck; cousin to Dr. Sandy and Joan Weitzbuch. Daughter to Faye and Howard Rice, of blessed memory. Survived by her caring relatives and many wonderful friends. Sheri brightened the lives of all those who knew her and will forever be remembered in our hearts. Her zest for life was eclipsed only by her love of her family. Sheri embodied unconditional love and set an example of what it means to be a mother and caring soul. She was an avid skier, lover of the arts, teacher, chef, entertainer, traveler and devoted friend who loved sharing her joy and memories of a life well lived. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the graveside service is for the family only. Funeral services and interment will be held Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m. CST, at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, Illinois. To attend the funeral live-stream, please visit our website, www.cjfinfo.com. To honor the memory of Sheri Rice Brown, and to support her passion for Jewish camping, scholarship, and the arts, please consider a contribution to:Tamarack Camps6735 Telegraph Road #380Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301248-647-1100tamarackcamps.com/tributes/Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
JUL
31
Interment
Shalom Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
