January 24, 1938 - May 9, 2020 Sharon (Shari) Sammons, 82, passed away peacefully at the La Vida memory facility in Mission Viejo, CA on May 9th with family at her side. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don Sammons; four children, Kari Johnston, William Sammons, Laura McIntosh, and David Sammons. They have ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her brother, Robert Lohman, survives. Shari was born in Springfield, MO to Dale and Anne Lohman. Her father was a noted country-western musician with many famous bands, and in her youth traveled extensively within the United States with her parents on band trips. She graduated from Kansas City High School and attended UCLA. She was a homemaker, and after the children were adults worked as the assistant director of the South Shores Church Preschool in Dana Point, CA. Shari was active in her church, also in the Christian Women's Club in San Juan Capistrano, and had a wide circle of friends. She was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and the Angels. She and Don traveled widely over the years including summer Olympic Games in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus all major league ball parks. Shari was a vibrant soul, loved by all, and will forever be missed. Memorial services will be arranged for a later date.



