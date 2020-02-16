|
|
Sharon Marie Birkett, a long-time resident of Laguna Niguel, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at the age of 86. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law and devoted wife married to her husband, Patrick, for 65 years.Sharon was born on August 16, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to parents Viola and David Christopher, and stepfather, Arnold Schneeberger.Sharon graduated from East Lansing High School in 1951. She worked at Eastern Airlines as a secretary, where she met Patrick. She also worked as a ticket agent for American Airlines.She was a dedicated, loving full-time homemaker and mother to John and Kathleen, and wife to Patrick. Sharon was passionate about her Catholic faith and she and husband, Patrick, have enjoyed being a part of their supportive church community at St. Timothy's for 40 years. Driven by her faith, Sharon was committed to helping others through volunteer work in the community. She held a regular volunteer job at South Coast Outreach for 17 years. Sharon was a big lover of dogs and had many loving canine companions in her lifetime. She also enjoyed puzzles, cooking, crocheting, knitting, music, and gardening.She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Birkett, daughter Kathleen Johnson (husband, Jerry), son John Birkett (wife, Cory), granddaughter Delaney Birkett, sisters Vicki Wonnacott, Nancy Winton and Judith Voketz, brother Jerry Christopher, brothers-in-law Mick Birkett (wife, Carol) and Larry Birkett (wife, Jan) and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, February 15th at noon, St. Timothy's Catholic Church and reception followed at the Church, 29102 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Orange County https://www.alz.org/oc.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020