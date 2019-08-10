|
May 28, 1945 - July 5, 2019 Sharon Y. Nakamura Kaneyuki passed away at home on July 5, 2019. She was 74. Born in Waipahu, HI, to Shin & Toku Nakamura on May 28, 1945, she was the youngest of 10 siblings. Sharon moved to California where she met Melvyn Kaneyuki; they were married in 1967 and raised a family in Torrance, CA. Sharon worked for Epson of America for 14 years and after retirement enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her husband Melvyn, daughters Julie and Cynthia, son Stephen, grandchildren Layne and Nia, also sisters Cora, Judy, Maxine, Jinx, and Joan, brother Tami, and many nieces and nephews. Sharon will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life for Sharon will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019