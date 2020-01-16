|
November 21, 1940 - January 5, 2020 Sharon Zink Crockett passed away peacefully at her home January 5, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1940 in Findlay, OH, to Kathleen Concannon and Ira Zink. She was a loving sister, had a lively sense of humor, was full of energy, and very talented. Shari was an exceptional dancer; she excelled in performing tap, ballet, jazz, and ballroom dancing. She is survived by her sister, Jeanine (Andrew) Dell'Olio, and her brother, Mark Marquart. Shari's family would like to thank Grace Hospice for their services. Caregivers Daysi Cornejo and Karen Morales, her closest friends, provided her the best care possible in her last months for which her family will always be grateful.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 16, 2020