|
|
August 9, 1940 - March 5, 2020 Born Sheila Patricia Brady to Margaret (Cox) and Edward Brady in Marblehead, MA, she was the eldest of four close sisters. Sheila was recipient of the first John Philip Souza Award given at Marblehead High School ('58). After earning her Bachelor's degree from Massachusetts College of Art ('62), she taught in Thailand as a Peace Corps volunteer. Mrs. Mengoni retired in 2011 after 35 years as a dedicated public school educator in Inglewood, CA. A remarkable woman and a true original who will be missed deeply by all who love her, she is survived by her son Mark (Sarah) Mengoni, her three sisters, Colleen Reiner, Sharon Langan, and Deirdre (Norman) Carr. A Celebration of Life will be held. Details at tinyurl.com/sheila-mengoni.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020