Born on January 8, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Sheila Beller passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at home in Los Angeles. She was "one-of-a-kind." She had a quick-witted sense of humor and a memory second to none. No need to look up a phone number in the phonebook, just call Sheila.Raised in New York, Sheila was adored by her parents as well as by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. She became the cog in the family wheel, keeping all its members connected. She married Leonard Beller on August 24, 1957, and they moved to Kansas City, where Lenny attended medical school. The next stop on their journey together was sunny Los Angeles. Between life in the sun by the pool, and the Brooklyn Dodgers' recent move to Los Angeles, they were hooked. They loved California, and never left.Sheila was passionate about her husband Lenny, her three children (and later, nine grandchildren) and the Dodgers. She also had a decades-long commitment to Women's American ORT and ORT had a decades-long commitment to her. She loved trips to Vegas with her family and dining out with friends. She was the self-appointed mayor of Studio City, always recognizable by her SHEESH license plate. She had an amazing head for numbers - she checked in frequently by phone, and never missed a birthday or anniversary. Sheila always had a joke or a story to tell, which often included one of her hilarious escapades. Although her health had been declining in her last few years, she never lost her sense of humor.Preceded in death by her parents, Yetta and Moishe Zuckerberg, and her husband Lenny, Sheila is survived by her daughter, Marla (Jim) of San Gabriel, CA; her son, Mark (Rachel) of Los Angeles, CA; her daughter, Ylana (Carmine) of Los Angeles, CA; and her nine grandchildren: Jenna, Charlie and Chloe Gilb; Lexy, Jonah, Keira and Evan Beller; and Sabina and Carmina Marino. She is also survived by her brother Sandy (Susan) Zuckerberg of Delray Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple Beth Hillel, 12326 Riverside Drive, Valley Village, CA 91607, or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2020