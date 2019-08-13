|
|
September 21, 1947 - August 9, 2019 Sheila Rose, 71, of Beverly Hills, passed away August 9, 2019. Born to George and Syde Leventhal in Los Angeles, she attended Hamilton High School and gained her BA at UCLA. She had a successful career in real estate that spanned over four decades. Sheila served clients throughout Los Angeles who became lifelong friends. Along with her real estate career, Sheila was passionate about her philanthropic work. Sheila served as President of The Los Angeles Jewish Home, an active member of Bruin Professionals at UCLA, host for "Dinner with 12 Strangers," another UCLA Alumni program, as well as a major donor to City of Hope. Sheila is survived by her loving, handsome, and single son Steven Davis, her dear sister Dr. Marcia Leventhal, her niece and nephew Robin and Ross Leventhal, and her partner Dr. Stuart Needleman.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 13, 2019