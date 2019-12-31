Home

April 16, 1957 - December 14, 2019 Sheila Kathleen Christensen, 62, of Kirkland, Washington, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born to the late Willard and JoAnn McKeown Puls on April 16, 1957 in Santa Monica. Sheila graduated from North Hollywood High School in 1975 and became a dental assistant in the Los Angeles area. She moved to Santa Barbara after her marriage to Bryant Christensen in 1983 where she and her family resided for 34 years. She worked at Cottage Hospital and Raytheon. In the past years of her life her love of animals led her to veterinary clinic work. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her artwork and generosity. Sheila is survived by her son, Jordan Christensen. She is also survived by her sister, brother, son-in-law, former husband, four nieces and nephew. The interment will be held at Pierce Brothers Mortuary in Westlake Village, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019
