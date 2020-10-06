May 2, 1937 - August 5, 2020 Shelby Jean Williams Kaplan Sloan died on Wednesday, August 5 at age 83 due to complications from COVID-19 and dementia. She follows her deceased son James David Kaplan and second husband Sheldon H. Sloan and is survived by her first husband David Kaplan, daughter Jean Louise Isern and son-in-law Edward H. Isern, grandson Cameron James Komisar and Granddaughters Erika Kristine and Charlotte Claire Isern.Other family survivors include: sisters Joan Peterson, Virginia Sherwell, Jacki Babson, Lindsey Gozzi, and brother Jimmy Williams. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Victoria Morgan and her children Hallie and Jude Komisar as well as her stepchildren Stephen Sloan and Jennifer Belushi and their respective children Ashley Sloan and Jamison and Jared Belushi. Shelby was born on May 2, 1937 into a large Marine Corps family and lived in numerous places across the country; she attended high school in 29 Palms, CA, but often referenced North Carolina as her home base since that is where her family finally settled. However, Los Angeles was her true home and where she lived for more than 62 years until moving to Mead, WA to live with her daughter and family.Shelby earned her BS at UCLA and her MBA at Pepperdine University. She joined the ranks of a seemingly all-male workforce as a businesswoman in the early 70s which later paved the way for her to run her own successful investment and property management company, Tricap Corporation. Real Estate Broker was added to her many credentials along the way.She was a civic leader as two-time president of the Los Angeles City Zoo, LA County Commissioner, Regent for Loyola Marymount University, and long-time advocate and board member for the Jane Goodall Institute. She held numerous fundraisers from her home on Latimer Road in Rustic Canyon where she represented both sides of the political aisle as well as her love for animals. She and Sheldon held an annual Christmas party which so many enjoyed over the years. Latimer-as all called it and where Shelby lived for 47 years-embraced both Christianity and Judaism, but her talent and passion for adorning her home in the Christmas spirit (her famous village was equipped with a moving skater and ice ring) was a constant source of admiration and humor in our extended, diverse family. Energy and motivation were two of Shelby's trusted, driving staples; she was smart, loyal, and fiercely independent. And all who knew her marveled at her generous spirit.But what mom will be remembered most for was her capacity for so completely attending to and loving her family. As my big brother James always said, "Mom would do anything for us." She is so missed.Internment took place at Hillside Cemetery in Los Angeles. A celebration of her life will take place next spring or summer in Los Angeles.



