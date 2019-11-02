Home

Dr. Sheldon A. Coburn

June 25, 1934 - October 20, 2019 Shelly is survived by his loving sons Craig B. Coburn (Mark Swenson) and Keith R. Coburn (Tammy Park-Coburn), grandchildren Cayton and Camden Coburn and niece and nephew Deborah Coburn Ginsburg and David Coburn. There will be an informal interment of his urn at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks on November 18, 2019 at 10:30 am. Donations may be made in his memory to (http://www.alz.org/alzheimer_s_dementia) or Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust (http://www.lamoth.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
