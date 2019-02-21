Home

August 17, 1931 - February 16, 2019 Saltman was the legendary promoter of sports & entertainment events. He joins beloved wife of 51 years Mollie. Survived by sister and half brother. Son Steven, wife Betsy and their two children Samuel & Hannah, and daughter Lisa, husband Dan Medford and their two daughters Sarah & Jilian. Also survived by wonderful extended family and friends including fiancée Sue Nober and family. Services at Mount Sinai Simi Valley on Friday, February 22nd at noon. Donations may be made to University Kidney Research Organization (http://ukrocharity.org/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2019
