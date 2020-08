Or Copy this URL to Share

June 13, 1928 - August 23, 2020 A Brooklyn native, devoted family man and NYU and Chicago Med School grad, Shel was a world renowned infertility, IVF and microsurgery expert, a committed Zionist and U.S. Army vet, and an avid skier and photographer. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Lila, his children Linda (Lorin) Fife, Gary (Karen) Schein and Karen Meron, his grandchildren Yoni (Kitt) and Ari (Heidi) Fife, Roni Meron (Chris) Nichols, Jason, Jennifer and Greg Schein, and five great-grandchildren. Shiva minyanim will take place by Zoom.



