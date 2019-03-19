Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shelly Liebowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelly Liebowitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shelly Liebowitz Obituary
February 2, 1946 - March 12, 2019 Entertainment industry veteran Shelly Liebowitz passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Benjamin and Lucille Liebowitz. Shelly was a record producer, promoter, writer, director, personal manager, and performer, working with such artists as Sammy Davis Jr and Ella Fitzgerald. Shelly also founded the SRI Label Group, a collection of publishing and recording companies. He was awarded an Emmy, several Grammys and was honored by the International Jazz Hall of Fame. Shelly is survived by his sister, Dorothy, and his son Bennett. As per his wishes, no service is will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.