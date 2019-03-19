|
February 2, 1946 - March 12, 2019 Entertainment industry veteran Shelly Liebowitz passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Benjamin and Lucille Liebowitz. Shelly was a record producer, promoter, writer, director, personal manager, and performer, working with such artists as Sammy Davis Jr and Ella Fitzgerald. Shelly also founded the SRI Label Group, a collection of publishing and recording companies. He was awarded an Emmy, several Grammys and was honored by the International Jazz Hall of Fame. Shelly is survived by his sister, Dorothy, and his son Bennett. As per his wishes, no service is will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 19, 2019