Resources More Obituaries for Shelton Pepper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shelton Samuel Pepper

Obituary Condolences Flowers November 14, 1919 - February 27, 2019 Shelton S. Pepper (Shelly) of Beverly Hills, California passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after reaching 99 years of age. He died peacefully with his beloved wife Doris at his side. Shelly was born in Detroit, Michigan to parents Tessie and Max Pepper. His parents, along with Shelly and his sister Anne moved west and settled in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California when Shelly was 11 years old. He attended middle and high school in East Los Angeles, where he was the elected president of his high school graduating class at Roosevelt High. He then went on to graduate from UCLA. Shelly worked with his father in the clothing business until he was drafted into the army in 1942. He spent 3 ½ years fighting in World War II serving on the front lines as a tank commander under General Patton. He was stationed throughout England, North Africa, Germany and Anzio, Italy. After the war, he returned home to Los Angeles where he married Jacki and had 4 children whom he adored; Kenny, Jon, Stevie (deceased in 2008) and Pam Fender (Jack). In 1990, Shelly married the love of his life and partner of his dreams, Doris. Shelly welcomed Doris's children Jeff Verbin and Pam Balton (Jeff). Shelly and Doris share 6 grandchildren; Melissa Goble (Mike), Erica Pepper, Blake and Evan Pepper-Tunick, Tracy Satvat (Ali), and Lindsay DiMaggio (Derek), as well as 5 great- grandchildren; Charlotte and Penelope Goble, Sloane and Drew Satvat, and Lilah DiMaggio.Shelly had a true passion for tennis and played actively into his 80s. He was an avid fan of Los Angeles home team sports. He had a huge love of the Dodgers, and he and Doris were devoted season ticket holders for the Los Angeles Raiders as well as the Los Angeles Clippers. He was a talented wordsmith and poet and he took pride in writing the birth announcements for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family was his great joy in life, and nothing made him happier than telling stories and sharing jokes with his loved ones. The family would like to express their gratitude to Shelly's devoted caregivers Benedict and Shirley, Rufo and Cynthia. Funeral services will be held at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11:30am, 800-600-0076. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries