Sheri Shirman Roeder
May 11, 1952 - June 14, 2020 Sheri Shirman Roeder was born on May 11, 1952 in Chicago. She passed away on June 14, 2020 in Westlake Village, California. She was the oldest of three children for Harold and Arlene Shirman. Sheri moved to California in her early twenties which led her to eventually meet her future husband and love of her life Bill. After dating two years, they were married in October of 1980. Soon after they bought their now home in Westlake Village. Their daughter Lauren was born in 1984 and along with Bill's son Eric their family was now complete. Sheri dedicated her time to the Westlake Village High School PTA where she served as president for two years. Additionally, she spent seven years with her daughter doing National Charity League activities. Sheri was a very dedicated mother, spending numerous hours a day supporting Lauren as she participated in Thoroughbred Hunter Jumpers. Sheri was an active part of helping Bill pursue his business career. She excelled in social settings, making everyone feel comfortable and involved. Sheri had a large and varied group of friends. It goes without saying that was valued for her intelligence, positive approach to life, sense of humor, great laugh and strongly held beliefs. Sheri was diagnosed seven and a half years ago with Posterior Cortical Atrophy which is an extremely rare degenerative brain disease. Sheri and Bill spent those years learning and growing as a team to help Sheri develop new skills and a way of life. Through the entire journey, Sheri never once felt sorry for herself or developed a negative attitude. She continued a very active social life up until the last six months of her life. Sheri was a caring daughter, great sister to her siblings, outstanding mother and the absolute love of Bill's life. She will be missed beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Sheri's name will assist in the further research of this terrible disease.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
8188890902
