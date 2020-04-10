|
|
Sherwin E. Studner passed on 04/07/2020 in Palm Desert, California, after a brief illness. A service will be held on a date to still be determined due to the COVID-19 virus. Sherwin was preceded in death by his one and only true love, mother to his children and first wife Barbara E. Studner. Sherwin is survived by his daughter Sandy Studner and son Mark Studner. Sherwin will always be known to his family and friends as a funny guy!! May you R.I.P. and dance in heaven with your true love!
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020